LANCASTER, S.C. — A Lancaster man has been arrested for the murder of his half-brother, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to deputies, 43-year-old Manly Maurice Thompson was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime for the shooting death of 47-year-old Tony Sheril Gladden.

Deputies report the victim lived with his mother at their home on Franandel Drive. The suspect, Manly Maurice Thompson, does not live at the home, but is the victim's half-brother, deputies said.

When deputies arrived they found Gladden lying on the living room floor with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. Personnel of Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services began treating Gladden at the scene and transported him to the helipad at the Medical University of South Carolina. Gladden was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he died. An autopsy has been scheduled.

A criminal investigator and crime scene investigators responded to the home to interview witnesses, process the scene, and collect evidence. Witnesses told investigators Gladden and Thompson were alone in the living room of the home when the witnesses heard gunshots. Thompson then left the home on foot. Shortly after officers arrived Thompson approached them outside the home and was taken into custody without incident.

“This was an unfortunate incident of violence between family members, and our thoughts and prayers are with this family,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Although Thompson was taken into custody within minutes of the shooting, our investigation will continue and hopefully will lead us to the cause of this tragedy.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.'

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC