Lancaster County man sentenced to prison for 2018 sexual exploitation of a minor

LANCASTER, S.C. — A Lancaster County man has been sentenced for sexual exploitation of a minor and threatening, Attorney General Alan Wilson confirmed.
Damien James Clark pleaded guilty Monday to one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor -- second degree -- and one count of Threatening the Life, Person, or Family of a Public Employee.
Investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office began investigating the case on Aug. 15, 2018. Investigators said a 14-year-old girl in Waycross, Georgia, reported a person known to her as Damien Clark coerced her into sending a nude picture of herself via Snapchat, and he sent sexually explicit images back to her.
Clark also is accused of targeting a 16-year-old girl in Virginia, threatening and harassing her through texts, and sending her an unsolicited explicit image of himself.
Clark was arrested in 2018 after a tip from Facebook regarding uploaded images of child pornography.
When investigators seized his phone, they found a Snapchat account listed as "ClarkDamien740," as well as text messages to the 16-year-old in Virginia, and images of child pornography.
AG Wilson said following Clark's arrest, he caused "significant problems" at the detention center, including threatening to kill a corporal and his family, causing damage to his cell, threatening at least one other detention center staff member, and possessing a weapon.
Clark appeared before the Honorable Judge William McKinnon in Lancaster County on Monday. Judge McKinnon sentenced Clark to a total of seven years in prison, with credit for the 809 days he’s been in jail since his arrest. Clark also forfeited his device.
Once he is released from the South Carolina Department of Corrections, he will be required to register as a sex offender for life.