Lancaster County man sentenced to prison for 2018 sexual exploitation of a minor

LANCASTER, S.C. — A Lancaster County man has been sentenced for sexual exploitation of a minor and threatening, Attorney General Alan Wilson confirmed.

Damien James Clark pleaded guilty Monday to one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor -- second degree -- and one count of Threatening the Life, Person, or Family of a Public Employee.

Investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office began investigating the case on Aug. 15, 2018. Investigators said a 14-year-old girl in Waycross, Georgia, reported a person known to her as Damien Clark coerced her into sending a nude picture of herself via Snapchat, and he sent sexually explicit images back to her.

Clark also is accused of targeting a 16-year-old girl in Virginia, threatening and harassing her through texts, and sending her an unsolicited explicit image of himself.

Clark was arrested in 2018 after a tip from Facebook regarding uploaded images of child pornography.

When investigators seized his phone, they found a Snapchat account listed as "ClarkDamien740," as well as text messages to the 16-year-old in Virginia, and images of child pornography.

AG Wilson said following Clark's arrest, he caused "significant problems" at the detention center, including threatening to kill a corporal and his family, causing damage to his cell, threatening at least one other detention center staff member, and possessing a weapon.

Clark appeared before the Honorable Judge William McKinnon in Lancaster County on Monday. Judge McKinnon sentenced Clark to a total of seven years in prison, with credit for the 809 days he’s been in jail since his arrest. Clark also forfeited his device.