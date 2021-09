The Lancaster Police Department has warrants on Clinton for attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights, and reckless driving.

LANCASTER, S.C. — A suspect involved in a police chase and officer-involved shooting on Labor Day in Lancaster, South Carolina was arrested Tuesday in Mecklenburg County, authorities said.

The Lancaster Police Department said it has warrants on Quinterius Lamont Clinton, 27, for attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights, and reckless driving.

Clinton waived extradition and will be transported back to South Carolina, police said.