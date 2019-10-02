LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department is currently looking for Michael C. Chavis Jr., who is wanted for the charges of murder and posession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Several people attended a party in the 400 block of Arch Street on February 9, officials say.

Witnesses told police Chavis opened a door from inside the residence and began firing on the victim, who was outside.

The victim was found deceased behind the residence, police say.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Police say Chavis should be considered armed and dangerous.

