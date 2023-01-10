A man was shot and killed in Lancaster County. Deputies have warrants out for a suspect

The victim was found dead on Jan. 4, 2023. Deputies are hoping to find a suspect.

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man charged with killing another man earlier this month.

Deputies responded to John Street, off of Lynwood Drive, shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 4. Witnesses reported seeing two men approach 53-year-old Nathaniel Eugene White's home. One of the visiting men was seen meeting with White in an outbuilding. Gunshots were heard, and witnesses said both men fled drove off. Witnesses told deputies the man who met with White reportedly had a handgun on him when he left.

While no arrests have been made, deputies said all the witnesses they spoke to have been helpful. In a news release, the sheriff's office named 24-year-old Corey "CJ" Devonta Baker Jr. as a suspect, with warrants for murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime out for his arrest.

Baker is 6 feet tall and weighs just more than 200 pounds. While he has addresses in York and Rock Hill, he's known to frequently visit Lancaster County. Citizens are advised Baker should be treated as armed and dangerous, and he should not be approached.

“This investigation has been running full steam since last week,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our investigators have worked through lots of information to identify Baker and are being assisted by several other agencies in searching for him. We need to find and arrest Baker as soon as possible. I encourage anyone with information that will assist us in locating Baker to immediately contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office or dial 9-1-1 in your local jurisdiction.”

Anyone with information on Baker's whereabouts can call deputies at 803-283-3388. If you see him, you're reminded to dial 9-1-1 for immediate assistance and to not engage Baker.

Tips about the case can also be shared anonymously by calling Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372 or by sharing online. Tips can even be sent in via the P3 Tips app for iOS and Android devices.

