LANCASTER, S.C. — An arrest warrant has been issued for an "armed and dangerous" suspect following a shooting inside a crowded Lancaster County nightclub last weekend. The shooting on September 21 that killed two people died injured nine others.

Breante Deon Stevens, 31, of Lancaster, is wanted for murder and other charges, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. inside Ole Skool Sports Bar & Grill after "multiple people were fighting... and that guns were involved," according to the case report from the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting happened because of a long-standing disagreement between individuals.

"I don't think most of these people were intended victims," Lancaster Counter Sheriff Barry Faile said Saturday after the shooting. "A lot of them were at the wrong place at the wrong time."

The two individuals who died have been identified as 39-year-old Henry Lee Colvin, from Rock Hill, SC, and 38-year-old Aaron Harris from Kershaw, SC.

A total of eight others were shot and hospitalized. Four were flown to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte. Those four have been released and are expected to recover.

An eleventh victim was previously treated and released after falling while running from the club.

Breante Stevens is wanted in connection with the Ole Skool Bar & Grill shooting in Lancaster County.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

At this time, Stevens is wanted for the murder of Colvin on charges of:

Murder

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime

Possession of a Pistol by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence

"Our goal is to account for the deaths of Mr. Colvin and Mr. Harris as well as the injuries to the surviving victims and bring charges against all those who are responsible," Faile said Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information on Stevens' location is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388, the Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), or by calling 911.

