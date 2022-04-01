Six arrested for deadly shooting in Lancaster last November

Six men are facing charges for their alleged roles in a double shooting that left a man dead in Lancaster last November.

LANCASTER, S.C. — Six people were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in Lancaster last November, police said.

The Lancaster Police Department responded to a shooting on Pardue Circle on Nov. 23. Two people were shot, including 21-year-old Tykeon Clyburn, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators said two groups of men got into a fight at the basketball courts when one of the groups called others who arrived in multiple cars. Shots were then fired. Detectives said they believe the dispute was over stolen drugs.

On April 1, Lancaster police announced the arrest of six men in connection with the incident. The following suspects were arrested and charged by Lancaster detectives:

Anthony Kiriakis Brice, of Orangeburg, was charged with first-degree assault and battery by a mob, second-degree assault and battery by a mob, carrying a pistol and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Earl Clyburn, of Lancaster, was charged with carrying a pistol and obstruction of justice. Daviahne Xavious Duncan, 26, was charged with first-degree assault and battery by a mob, second-degree assault and battery by a mob, carrying a pistol and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Zi'lik Montrez Duifer, 20, was charged first-degree assault and battery by a mob, second-degree assault and battery by a mob, carrying a pistol and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Mark Anthony Harrison, 33, was charged first-degree assault and battery by a mob, second-degree assault and battery by a mob, carrying a pistol and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Keshawn O'Bryan Wade, 31, was charged with carrying a pistol and obstruction of justice.

Bond was denied for Brice, Duncan, Dunifer and Harrison. They remain in the Lancaster County jail. Assault and Battery by a Mob 1st Degree involves a death and is punishable by not less than 30 years in prison. Assault and Battery by a Mob 2nd Degree involves serious bodily injury and carries three to 25 years. Both are felonies.