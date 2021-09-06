Lancaster police looking for suspect after chase, reported shooting

Officials said Lancaster officers are searching for a suspect in connection with a chase that led to a police shooting Monday afternoon.

LANCASTER, S.C. — Police in Lancaster, South Carolina, are currently searching for a suspect in connection with a chase that led to a police shooting Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The Lancaster Police Department confirmed that officers are looking for a suspect in connection with a chase that led to a police shooting. It happened in the area of University Drive, Mungo Road and Riverside Road. The public is asked to avoid the area while investigators search the area for the suspect.

Lancaster police said South Carolina state investigators have been called to the scene to lead the investigation. No further details have been provided. Interim Chief Phillip Hall will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. to give an update on the investigation.

Investigators said the suspect is a Black male wearing all black clothes and red sneakers. Any person with information about this incident is asked to call Lancaster police at 803-283-3313.

