CHERRYVILLE, N.C. -- Authorities seized several devices, including multiple laptops, during the raid of a North Carolina man who is accused of recording young girls on his yacht in Myrtle Beach.

On Tuesday, authorities raided 49-year-old William Richard Hilliard's home in Cherryville as part of an investigation. NBC Charlotte has learned that Hilliard is being charged with first-degree voyeurism. Wednesday, deputies revealed what was taken from Hilliard's home during the search.

JUST IN: Cleveland Co. deputies seized several devices, including laptops, from Richard Hilliard’s Cherryville mansion. The prominent businessman is accused of secretly recording 5 girls showering in his yacht in Myrtle Beach, SC. pic.twitter.com/AAq6dIJXph — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) June 13, 2018

According to police records, he allegedly invited five females of various ages onto his yacht and used his personal iPad to record them while they were using the shower.

Three of the victims were underage and the other two were 18 and 20 years old, according to police records.

According to the arrest warrant, one of the teenagers boarding the "Yacht O' Troubles" saw the iPad was recording her shower and then called the police.

Hilliard is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

