Lawsuit: Rock Hill police officer used excessive force

Newly leaked body camera video shows an officer making an arrest following a confrontation outside a QT gas station in 2018.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The City of Rock Hill and a police officer are being sued for alleged excessive force for a 2018 confrontation seen in a newly leaked video.

The August 15, 2018 video of the incident, recorded on the officer's body camera, appeared online this week. In the video, Rock Hill Police Officer Rex Hernandez can be seen taking Patricia Pizer into custody outside the QuikTrip gas station on Riverview Road.

Hernandez was the first to respond to a reported domestic disturbance at the gas station.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in August by Pizer's attorney, Pizer called 911 after encountering a suicidal women in the QT bathroom. When the woman walked out of the store, Pizer followed.

In the video, Hernandez can be seen handcuffing the woman and her partner.

Pizer approaches the officer and begins speaking to the officer. After Hernandez asks Pizer to step back, he follows her towards the store where a scuffle ensues.

The lawsuit alleges Hernandez used excessive force and was negligent. Pizer says she was wrongfully arrested and is seeking damages in an amount to be determined by a jury, according to the suit.

Pizer is accused of interfering with the investigation, according to police. She is accused of injecting herself by grabbing the officer and stepping between the officer and the couple.

According to the lawsuit, Officer Hernandez did not receive disciplinary action and has received at least three "oral warnings" during his employment with the Rock Hill Police Department.

WCNC Charlotte attempted to verify those claims but when reached for comment, the city provided WCNC Charlotte with this statement:

"The Rock Hill Police Department and City of Rock Hill can’t provide any additional information about the case due to the pending litigation."