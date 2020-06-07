x
crime

One dead after shooting on Lawyers Road in Charlotte

The Monday morning incident remains under investigation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in east Charlotte Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to a shooting in the 7000 block of Lawyers Road, which is near the intersection of Albemarle Road and East W.T. Harris Boulevard, around 11:30 a.m. 

Medic said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. CMPD has not provided any further details at this time. The victim has not been identified and detectives have not released any suspect information.

