Lengthy investigation leads to drug bust in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincoln County man was arrested on several drug charges following a lengthy investigation, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to deputies, the investigation at 1718 Power Line Road began in November of 2020 and concluded with the execution of the search warrant Wednesday, Feb. 3. Investigators arrested 49-year-old William Reginald Portee on a number of drug charges.

During the investigation, narcotics officers seized 19 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms, a large sum of cash and drug paraphernalia.

Officials said the investigation was difficult because the home is located on a dead-end road which hindered investigators from conducting surveillance and other investigative techniques.

During the lengthy investigation, narcotics investigators were able to put together enough evidence to secure a search warrant.