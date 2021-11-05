Suspect in deadly shooting of college football player expected in court

Quavius Shamond Izard is facing multiple charges in connection with the shooting death of a Lenoir-Rhyne University football player.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The man charged with killing a Lenoir-Rhyne University football player in Hickory last month is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Quavius Shamond Izard, 21, was charged with murder in connection with the killing of 19-year-old Omari Alexander. If convicted, Izard could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Izard is currently being held without bond for the murder charge. He had his first appearance in court on Nov. 29.

Police said Izard was found hiding on a property in Collettsville, a Caldwell County town west of Lenoir. The property owner called police after finding Izard on his land.

Alexander was originally from Concord. He was a sophomore at Lenoir-Rhyne University. He graduated from Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte.

