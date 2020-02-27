ATLANTA — A Levi's Call, Georgia's statewide AMBER Alert, has been issued for three kids from south Georgia believed to be in danger.

According to an alert from the Georgia State Patrol, the Camden County Sheriff's Office issued the statewide alert Thursday for 6-year-old Meadow Gentry, 5-year-old Autumn Gentry and 3-year-old Kole Aaron Gentry.

Authorities say the three children were believed to have been taken by 26-year-old Marshall Aaron Gentry around noon, Feb. 26. They were last seen in the area of St. Marys, Georgia, along the Georgia coast, about 5 hours south of Atlanta and just above the Florida state line. Their direction of travel is unknown.

Authorities believe the four are traveling in a 2019 black Toyota Tundra with the tag RTQ7135. The truck may be hauling a 2019 Dutchmen Coleman camper, authorities say.

No images of Marshall Gentry, the children or the vehicle were available to share.

Anyone who spots them is asked to call 911 or the Camden County Sheriff's Office immediately at 912-510-5100.

