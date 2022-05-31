South Carolina sexual predator sting leads to 11 arrests

Investigators arrested 11 men after an operation that sought out potential sexual predators trying to contact children for sexual activity.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department has announced that undercover investigators have arrested 11 men as part of an operation this month that targeted potential sexual predators trying to contact children for sexual activity.

“We, along with the Lexington Police Department and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, served as the host agencies for this operation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Officers pretended to be underage teenagers as the suspects messaged them through social media apps. After the suspect asked to meet with ‘the child,’ detectives were staged at a predetermined meeting spot to arrest them.”

The department shares that no children were ever used or placed in danger during the operation. The suspects reportedly sent messages and pictures to the undercover investigators that they thought were kids.

Of the 11 suspects arrested, a majority of their locations ranged from many cities in the Midlands such as Lexington, Leesville, Columbia, Florence, Newberry, Gilbert, and Elgin. With ages ranging from 18-years-old to 67.