'I just know I feel safe' | License plate reader helps Union County Sheriff's deputies catch suspected car thief

Flock Safety Automated License Plate Readers are being used in nearly 50 neighborhoods in Mecklenburg County and seven in Union County.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A drive through one Indian Trail neighborhood turned out to be criminal for a 17-year-old behind the wheel of a stolen car. Technology from Flock Safety helped investigators catch up to the suspect before he even knew it.

It's all thanks to license plate reading cameras set up at the entrance of the Meriwether neighborhood that help alert law enforcement to the stolen car.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Mecklenburg County Board adopts June as 'Gun Violence Awareness Month'

“The Flock safety system is tied into the NCIC system which is a national database used to enter and track stolen items and when it reads a license plate that is stolen it sends a notification to a predetermined list," Union County Sheriff's Office Lt. James Maye said.

In no time, Lt. Maye said UCSO deputies were at the scene ready to arrest the suspect, but he immediately resisted. In an attempt to get away, the teen hit two deputies' cars, then went on a highspeed chase through two neighborhoods before crashing and eventually getting arrested.

Armed Juvenile Arrested after Pursuit involving Stolen Motor Vehicle Earlier this afternoon, UCSO deputies were... Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Those who live nearby say at first they were concerned to hear about what happened in their neighborhood, but we're also comforted knowing that the Flock Safety technology worked.

“I just know I feel safe," neighbor Tina Coburn said. "And when I feel safe that’s telling a lot on my part.”

Flock Safety is typically funded by HOA fees. Currently, the technology is being used in nearly 50 neighborhoods throughout Mecklenburg County and seven in Union County.

“Yes, definitely worth it because without it there would be more crime here," Coburn said.

Contact Briana Harper at bharper@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

