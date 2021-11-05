1 person shot on light rail train in south Charlotte, police say

CMPD said the victim was taken to the hospital after being shot on the light rail near Scaleybark Station in south Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting on a light rail train in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

CMPD officers were called to a reported shooting on the light rail around 5:30 a.m. near the Scaleybark station along South Boulevard. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

In a statement, CMPD said officers were speaking to everyone involved in the shooting and no other suspects are being sought. Investigators have not determined the circumstances that led to the shooting.

