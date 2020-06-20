Baron Gerod Charles Sr., 54, was arrested following a June 8th incident where his son, Jeremiah, was found by paramedics to not breathing.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincoln County father has been arrested and charged following the death of his 2-year-old son earlier this month, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Baron Gerod Charles, Sr. 54, was taken into custody by Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies Friday and is being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center.

On June 8, paramedics were called to the home near the block of 900 Horsehoe Lake Road, which is located to the east of U.S. 321 between Lincolnton and Maiden.

"Emergency services personnel attempted to revive the child, 2-year-old Jeremiah Charles, with CPR but were unable to do so," the sheriff's office said in a released statement. "The child was pronounced dead at the scene, and had sustained multiple injuries to his face, neck, and torso."

Another child living in the home was removed by the Lincoln County Department of Social Services.

Charles has been charged with one felony count of murder and is being held without bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 22. This investigation is active and ongoing according to Sheriff's office officials.