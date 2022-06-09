Chair of Lincoln County Board of Commissioners charged with DWI

Carrol Mitchem was charged with DWI after being stopped along North Carolina Highway 27 in Lincoln County Wednesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Carrol Mitchem, the chair of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, was arrested and charged with DWI, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Mitchem was arrested just before 10 p.m. after being stopped along North Carolina Highway 27, according to the county's police record. A Lincoln County spokesperson confirmed Mitchem's arrest but said no decisions have been made in relation to his role on the county commission. His term isn't scheduled to expire until December 2024.

In 2020, Mitchem was issued a citation for keeping his restaurant open in violation of Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order, which did not allow dine-in customers at restaurants during Phase 1 of COVID-19 response.