Lincoln County man accused of child sexual assault, deputies say

The victim told deputies it happened in December 2020

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County deputies say a man in the Denver community in North Carolina is facing a child sex assault charge.

In a news release Friday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 35-year-old Jason Walter Smith on Thursday. According to them, a juvenile female victim known to Smith came forward to the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center, where she reported what had occurred. Deputies say the crime took place in December 2020.

Smith is now facing a felony charge of indecent liberties with a child. He was placed in the Crouse Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond, and had a first appearance hearing in Lincoln County on Friday.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.