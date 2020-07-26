Death of Lincoln County man under investigation, suspect at large

Since identifying Johnny Ray Cook as a suspect, detectives have been searching the area with the SWAT team and Sheriff’s Office drones.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a death investigation. Johnny Ray Cook, 33, of Cherryville has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder but is still at large.

Deputies said they found the body of 65-year-old Ronald Lee Ewing in the driveway of a home on Howard's Creek Mill Road.

Anyone with information related to the investigation or on Cook's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050.

