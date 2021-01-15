Lincoln County man arrested on child sexual assault charges

Deputies said the assaults occurred in October and November of 2020.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincoln County man was arrested Wednesday on child sexual assault charges, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reports.

The victim, who was under the age of 16 years old and known to the offender, was interviewed at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center where she disclosed the sexual assaults, the sheriff's office reports.

Deputies said the assaults occurred in October and November of 2020. The suspect, 34-year-old Curtis Wayne Johnson, declined to be interviewed by investigators and was arrested at his workplace in Gastonia after warrants were issued.