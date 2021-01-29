Lincoln County man charged with kidnapping and assault

A Lincoln man is facing multiple charges after kidnapping a woman on January 27th.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies responded to a residence on Cowan’s Ford Road after receiving a call reporting that a woman had been taken.

The call came from the woman's mother on Wednesday after she discovered her daughter was missing. The woman told officers she was in another part of the home and went downstairs to check on her daughter when she noticed a door on the bottom floor had been forced open.

Deputies were able to identify the possible suspect using information from the scene. Police say the suspect is 27-year-old Travis Aaron Burrage from Denver, North Carolina.

Police began searching for Burrage's SUV in the Denver area and were able to locate it at 5225 Catawba Burris Road just outside of Catawba County.

Police say the suspect came out of the house with the victim and was taken into custody. The victim suffered injuries from when the suspect had kicked in the door of her residence. EMS was dispatched to the scene.

Detectives secured a search warrant of Burrage's home and recovered a firearm used in the incident.

Burrage has been charged of felony kidnapping, felonious restraint, breaking and entering to terrorize, misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor injury to personal property.