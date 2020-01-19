LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincolnton man is facing child sexual assault charges, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. It comes after a report was filed in December 2019 about the sexual assault of a young girl.

The victim was interviewed at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center.

Jeffrey Curtis Rikard, 50, was charged with statutory rape.

He was arrested on January 17 and taken before a Lincoln County magistrate. His bond was set at $80,000 secured.

Rikard posted bond and was released. He has a first court appearance on Tuesday, January 21.

MORE ON WCNC: