Lincoln County Sheriff's Sergeant, deputy charged with simple assault after violent arrest in 2022

A simple assault charge was filed by Rutherford County District Attorney Ted Bell against on a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Sergeant and deputy in connection with a May 28, 2022 arrest.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested a man for driving while impaired, resisting arrest and assault on an officer, on May 28, 2022.

In the body camera videos, Deputy Tyler Thompson and Sergeant Aldon Sutton can be seen using force against the subject.

Rutherford County District Attorney Ted Bell charged Sutton on a criminal summons with simple assault following an investigation by the NC State Bureau of Investigations.

Both were served charges at the Lincoln County Courthouse on Thursday, according to deputies.

Former Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy Thompson was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, deputies said. Thompson was terminated from his duties at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in relation to a series of excessive force incidents while acting as a deputy on August 4, 2022.

