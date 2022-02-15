Lincoln County deputies on scene of standoff with barricaded person

Deputies were working to serve a warrant at a home in Lincolnton when the suspect barricaded himself inside, authorities said.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Lincoln County are on the scene of a possible hostage situation with a person barricaded inside a home.

Deputies attempted to serve a warrant at a mobile home on Woodland Hills Trail in Lincolnton a few minutes before 11 a.m. Tuesday when the suspect barricaded themselves in the home.

WCNC Charlotte learned there are other people inside the home.

No further information was released by Lincoln County investigators. WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to learn more information.

