Lincolnton man charged with attempted murder accused of shooting minor

Police said the suspect got into an argument with the victim, left and returned with a shotgun.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincolnton Police have charged a man with attempted murder after they said he shot a juvenile during an argument Sunday.

Lincolnton Police were called to Atrium Health-Lincolnton a little before 8 p.m. for a shooting. The victim, who is underage, said he got into an argument with the suspect, who left and came back with a shotgun. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Joshua McRavion, put the gun to his neck. He was able to move before McRavion pulled the trigger and he suffered minor injuries.

Detectives then spoke with multiple witnesses and collected physical evidence from the scene. Warrants were obtained on McRavion for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was arrested without further incident and is being held without bond.