Expensive equipment stolen from construction job site in Lincolnton

Deputies said the equipment was sitting on a site where new homes are being built off Startown Road.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — An expensive piece of construction equipment was stolen from a construction site Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The site manager told officers that a red in color 2020 model Dingo Ditch Witch was stolen from the site around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

A tracking device on the vehicle told deputies the equipment was somewhere on Robinson Road in Newton. Catawba County Sheriff’s deputies checked that location and located a GPS unit that had been removed from the equipment but the Ditch Witch, valued at $65,000 was still missing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the equipment or possible suspects is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

