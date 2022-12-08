x
Crime

Man accused of fatally shooting woman, Lincolnton police say

The department said this was being considered a 2nd-degree murder.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A man is facing charges after a deadly shooting in Lincolnton.

The Lincolnton Police Department said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night along North Flint Street. 46-year-old Valeska Keely Ward was taken to a hospital for treatment but later passed away.

The suspect was identified as Muhammed Ali Camp, and police confirmed he was taken into custody. While charges remain pending, a news release from the department listed the offense as 2nd-degree.

While Camp is in custody, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who could offer more information is asked to call Lincolnton Police at 704-736-8900.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.  

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.

