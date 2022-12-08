Man accused of fatally shooting woman, Lincolnton police say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A man is facing charges after a deadly shooting in Lincolnton.
The Lincolnton Police Department said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night along North Flint Street. 46-year-old Valeska Keely Ward was taken to a hospital for treatment but later passed away.
The suspect was identified as Muhammed Ali Camp, and police confirmed he was taken into custody. While charges remain pending, a news release from the department listed the offense as 2nd-degree.
While Camp is in custody, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who could offer more information is asked to call Lincolnton Police at 704-736-8900.
