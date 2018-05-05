LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. -- The Lincolnton Police Department reports a 25-year-old man was shot and killed late Friday night.

Police report they found Johnny Ray Izard, Jr lying in the road on New Bold Street with a possible gunshot wound. He was transported CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC where he was later pounced dead.

Detectives with the Department’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and are currently investigating the incident as a homicide. This is Lincolnton’s first homicide since March of 2014.

If anyone has information regarding this homicide they should contact Det. Brandon Hunsucker at 704-736-8900 or Crime Stoppers of Lincolnton-Lincoln County at 704-736-8909. A person that provides information through Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest can receive an award up to $1000.00 and remain anonymous.

