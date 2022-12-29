Lincolnton man charged in child sexual assault case, officials say

The suspect was placed in a detention center under a $225,000 secured bond, deputies said.

Example video title will go here for this video

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincolnton man was charged in connection to child sexual assault cases Wednesday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office was notified of an incident that occurred outside the city limited within the county on Aug. 4, deputies said. Detectives worked closely with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office which received reports of similar cases.

During an interview with the victim, who was a juvenile at the time, detectives learned Douglas Lee Hale, 55, of Lincolnton was accused of grooming and molesting the victim in the past, according to deputies.

MORE NEWS: Sexual assault involving wrestling team members at Catawba high school under investigation

The victim described sexual acts involving Hale that occurred between Jan. 2010 and Dec. 2014, deputies said. The victim decided to speak up when he learned another victim had come forward and throughout the investigation, more victims were discovered.

Hale was arrested at his home without incident on Wednesday, Dec. 28, officials said. He is charged in Lincoln County with four felony counts of a statutory sex offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

Hale was placed in a detention center under a $225,000 secured bond, deputies said.

If you or someone you know experienced similar incidents involving Hale, or anyone else, you are encouraged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.