Arrest made by Lincoln County detectives in child sexual assault case from 2016

Terry Wayne Rudisill was placed under a $75,000 secured bond after turning himself in to Lincoln County police.

Example video title will go here for this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: This article discusses the arrest of someone charged with committing sex crimes against children. While no specific acts are discussed in detail, reader discretion is advised.

WCNC Charlotte is choosing to show the mugshot of the suspect in this case because of the nature of the alleged crimes and because of a previous arrest on similar charges.

Detectives arrested Terry Wayne Rudisill on July 11 after he turned himself in, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The 50-year-old man from Lincolnton was charged with two counts of statutory sex offense with a child and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

In April, deputies said the Lincolnton Police Department learned of a victim in a child sexual assault case from 2016 that involved Rudisill. The case was transferred to a detective with the sheriff's office after the victim told police that the incident occurred at a residence in the western part of Lincoln County.

Police said the detective learned of three incidents involving Rudisill and the victim who was 15 years old at the time throughout the investigation. The claims made by the now 22-year-old female were investigated and presented to the District Attorney’s Office.

Rudisill was placed under a $75,000 secured bond by the Lincoln County magistrate after turning himself in. He was released from the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center after posting bond.

WCNC Charlotte reported on Rudisill in March 2023 when he was arrested by Lincolnton police and charged with an incident involving an 11-year-old girl. He was released after posting a $50,000 bond at the time.

In that previous report, WCNC Charlotte verified that Rudisill lived next door to Cornerstone Independent Baptist Church based on a home address provided in the news release for his March 2023 arrest. Google Earth data gathered in 2019 has a "Terry W. Rudisill" listed on the church's sign as the pastor.

Rudisill's status as a pastor and his current home address is unconfirmed by Lincolnton police. WCNC Charlotte, however, received confirmation from a former church member who said he was Cornertsone's pastor.

If you or a loved one is facing domestic violence, help is readily available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Resources for help are available in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.



