LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department have announced that the son of the mother that was found dead Saturday morning has been charged with her death.

According to police, officers were called to the home Brush Creek Avenue at 8:25 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the son standing outside the residence.

A woman, 37-year-old Shondra Miller, was found dead inside the home with a gunshot wound to her head.

The suspect has been identified as her 16-year-old son.

He has been charged with first degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to anyone else in the area.

This is Little Rock's 41st homicide of the year, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article has been update to include information on the suspect and victim.

