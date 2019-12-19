CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Thursday, 34,000 people are expected to be at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport for the busiest travel day of the holiday season.

However, NBC Charlotte has learned the increase in crowds has also led to a rise in arrests.

"It's mainly just business travelers who are irritated," said Captain Nathan King with CMPD.

Four people in four separate incidents over the last four weeks were arrested for threatening to bomb the airport.

"This isn't because they are Al-Qaida terrorists. This isn't because they're lone wolf cells. It's simply because they didn't think they should have to wait in line and have the inconvenience of loading their things," King said.

This comes at a time when the lines are among the longest you'll see all year at Charlotte Douglas, and patience is in short supply.

CMPD said that's no excuse.

"If you are threatening to kill the people in the airport, the children that you see, the grandparents that you see, the men and women who are loading your packages to make your day special...all of them now getting new jewelry for the holidays," said King.

"If you like our lobby, and you like our decorations, then understand if you make a bomb threat, the next decoration you will see is your cellmate's prison tattoo," King added.

The culprits may find themselves on the naughty list -- or worse.

"FBI will probably come and interview you, and you may wind up on one of those special lists that is not kept at the North Pole."

