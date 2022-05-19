'Literally the light to everyone' | Family and friends remember 18-year-old killed in north Charlotte

The death of Kashawn Johnson is one of five homicides the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating in a matter of days.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family and friends of 18-year-old Kashawn Johnson dressed in all-white during a vigil Thursday afternoon to symbolize peace and comfort as they all mourn the loss of a young life taken unexpectedly.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Johnson was shot and killed Saturday night, but so far no arrests have been made.

The teen's mother Tianna Nelson says she always prayed to have a baby boy and she fully received her blessing for the past 18 years.

“He gave me the most perfect boy that anyone could ask for and I don’t just say that because I’m his mother," Nelson said. "He literally was the light to everyone.”

Family and friends describe Johnson as energetic, optimistic, caring and full of life. Although his life was cut short, many say they plan to still live through him.

“From now on I’m just going to do it for Kashawn," childhood friend Jeremiah Howard said. “I’m going to use him as motivation like what would he have done or what would he have wanted me to do.”

Shortly after Johnson's death, CMPD reports investigating 3 other homicides bringing the total count so far this year to 33.

In honor of Johnson and the other homicide victims, family members say they are encouraging more love.

“I just hope people remember him for the kind and loving person he was and they don’t let hate enter their hearts even though this was a hateful thing," Nelson said.

Those interested can donate to the GoFundme to help cover funeral costs for Johnson.