Police investigating weekend shooting at Lowell bar

LOWELL, N.C. — The Lowell Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the suspects involved in a shooting that happened at a bar on Sunday, May 15.

According to a press release from the department, officers responded to a shooting call at ICONz Bar around 2 a.m. on Westover Street.

Investigators said multiple agencies responded and one officer was injured after chasing after a suspect. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation has so far revealed that there were multiple suspects involved and one suspect has been arrested. The department said the remaining suspects are not believed to be in Lowell at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gaston County Dispatch at (704) 866-3300.

