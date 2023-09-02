Suspect accused of stabbing man, juvenile in Lowell, Gaston County Police say

The stabbing reportedly happened early Saturday morning. The suspect wasn't arrested until later in the evening.

LOWELL, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department said they've arrested a man accused of stabbing another man and a juvenile.

Officers responded to a home along Oakland Street in Lowell early Saturday morning. They found a man in his mid-40s and a juvenile with stab wounds, and a K9 unit was deployed to track the suspect. However, officers were unable to locate him.

The man who was stabbed was hospitalized for treatment, while the juvenile was treated at the scene.

Police were able to confirm the suspect's identity as 59-year-old Billie Joe Meeks. He would later be arrested by members of the department's FAST unit. Meeks remains in jail awaiting his first court appearance. He's charged with attempted 1st-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information can be shared with Gaston County Police via phone at 704-866-3320 or with Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

