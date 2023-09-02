Suspect accused of stabbing man, juvenile in Lowell, Gaston County Police say

LOWELL, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department said they've arrested a man accused of stabbing another man and a juvenile.
Officers responded to a home along Oakland Street in Lowell early Saturday morning. They found a man in his mid-40s and a juvenile with stab wounds, and a K9 unit was deployed to track the suspect. However, officers were unable to locate him.
The man who was stabbed was hospitalized for treatment, while the juvenile was treated at the scene.
Police were able to confirm the suspect's identity as 59-year-old Billie Joe Meeks. He would later be arrested by members of the department's FAST unit. Meeks remains in jail awaiting his first court appearance. He's charged with attempted 1st-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
The investigation is ongoing. Additional information can be shared with Gaston County Police via phone at 704-866-3320 or with Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.
Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.