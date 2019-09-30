EAST POINT, Ga. — One of two Good Samaritans who was shot while trying to stop a car break-in at the Lowe's Home Improvement in East Point last Monday has died.

Melvin Robinson died over the weekend from his injuries suffered in the shooting. Robinson, a father to two boys, was also the owner of Camp Creek Body Art & Laser across the parking lot from Lowe's at Camp Creek Marketplace.

Surveillance video at the scene showed a newer model (2015-2019) black Nissan Maxima with heavily tinted windows approach a vehicle and appear to test the door handles. Quickly, a large black pickup pulled up to block the sedan in, and the driver got out confronting two men in the sedan.

Shots were fired and the pickup driver and his passenger were hit. The two shooters scrambled back into their car and fled, striking the pickup on the way out.

Eyewitnesses on the scene said at least one of the men fled into the store until the police arrived. The store was closed for most of the rest of Monday afternoon but reopened the next morning.

Robinson was taken to a hospital in critical condition and succumbed to those injuries over the weekend. The other victim shot in the confrontation, Clint Flakes, is expected to survive.

A GoFundMe page for Robinson said he moved to Atlanta more than a decade ago from Inglewood, California to "escape the violence after his best friend was murdered."

"Sadly, Melvin has tragically lost his life after he was gunned down attempting to prevent a crime in front of his tattoo shop," the campaign page said.

The fundraiser said Robinson leaves behind a wife and two children, "not to mention a tattoo shop that employed many artists and supported his family."

Robinson was described as a a talented artist who was dearly loved by his family and friends.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for the two suspects in this incident. Police say they are likely two younger black men.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or East Point Police at 404-761-2177.

