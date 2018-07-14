CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint in NoDa Saturday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD responded to a call on North Davidson Street near 36th Street a little before 5 a.m. Upon arrival, officers were told a Lyft driver was forced out of her car by a suspect at gunpoint.

The Lyft driver was not injured in the incident, CMPD said.

The suspect fled the scene in the Lyft driver's Toyota Corolla. CMPD have released the suspect's description as of Saturday evening.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

