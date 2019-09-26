MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Charlotte Lyft driver making national headlines for his dramatic arrest with a passenger on board is out of jail, ordered to wear an ankle monitor, according to court records.

At the time of Dominick Kroma's takedown in Charlotte Friday night on Wilkinson Boulevard, Matthews police wanted him on charges connected to firing shots at an area home the day before.

While he awaits his day in court, court records show the now-banned Lyft driver has a nightly curfew and is also under electronic monitoring.

Wes Wilson has now shared the shocking story multiple times, recounting the terrifying moments the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department blocked in his Lyft driver's SUV, busted a back window and pointed their guns at both the driver and innocent passenger.

RELATED: The one moment he was riding Lyft in Matthews. The next moment police had guns drawn on the car.

"In the initial moment, I was thinking, 'What do I need to do to not get shot? I've done nothing wrong,'" Wilson said.

In the moments after, the out-of-town journalist realized his Lyft driver Bruce was really someone else: Dominick Kroma, a wanted man, who he later learned kept a gun in the front seat of his Lyft.

"There's just not enough cooperation between Lyft and between law enforcement," Wilson said.

Court records show police cited the rideshare driver just last month for speeding and failure to take notice of a light or siren.

In response to our questions about this case, Lyft said the company conducts continuous criminal monitoring and addressed concerns about cooperation with police. Lyft said it has a process for working with police while at the same time respecting privacy, requiring a subpoena or other valid legal process to release user information, but responding to 100% of valid police requests.

Unfortunately in this case, police said they did not know Kroma drove for a rideshare company, so officers couldn't have sent out a request for help from the company.

In fact, Wilson said police were shocked when they realized he was a Lyft passenger.

