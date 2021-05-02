Suspect charged after machete attack

Reginald Jakes, 27, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives arrested and charged a man in connection to the stabbing of two people on a CATS bus Wednesday afternoon.

Police charged Reginald Jakes, 27, with two counts of attempted murder. Authorities found him Friday on East 7th Street and North Dotger Avenue. He is now in Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office custody.

Previously, detectives said they were looking for 22-year-old Jomorei Lamont Geddie as a person of interest, but after gathering information about him, they eliminated him as a person of interest.

During the investigation, detectives obtained information leading them to believe Jomorei Geddie was a person of interest in this case. Geddie has since been eliminated as a person of interest and detectives have subsequently charged Reginald Jakes, DOB: 03/14/1993. #cltnews — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 5, 2021

Police said around 3:32 p.m., a man was seen riding the CATS bus when he pulled out a weapon and stabbed two victims on the bus. Both victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was last seen walking on 7th street, police report.

“I pretty much found out there’s a man with a machete on the loose and to watch out," witness Joseph McCabe said.

McCabe lives in the area and says he witnessed the heavy police response.

“As I headed to the hospital and I heard the helicopters and the cops start to swarm in and tape off everything," McCabe said.

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Charlotte Orthopedic were placed on lockdown as a precaution, based on information provided to them by CMPD.

CATS released the following statement: