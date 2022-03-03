x
Crime

Deputies looking for man accused of attacking someone with a machete in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of attacking someone with a machete early Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the attack happened in the area of Lighthouse Avenue in Fort Mill.

Police said the suspect, Stephen Tilley, attacked a person he knew with a machete around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and is bald.

Deputies said the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Anyone with information regarding Tilley's whereabouts is asked to contact The York County Sheriff's Office or call 911. 

