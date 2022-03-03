Deputies looking for man accused of attacking someone with a machete in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of attacking someone with a machete early Thursday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, the attack happened in the area of Lighthouse Avenue in Fort Mill.
Police said the suspect, Stephen Tilley, attacked a person he knew with a machete around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and is bald.
Deputies said the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information regarding Tilley's whereabouts is asked to contact The York County Sheriff's Office or call 911.
MORE ON WCNC:
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.