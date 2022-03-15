7-year-old Neco Crumsey is still in critical condition in an Atlanta-area hospital

MACON, Ga. — A shooting over the weekend left a Macon boy in critical condition.

It happened at the Green Meadows Apartments on Log Cabin Drive around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

13WMAZ spoke with the young boy's mom about what happened.

"He closed his eyes in my arms, I thought my baby was gone. I told him, 'You know you have to stay with mama. You can't leave mama. Someone is on their way to help you," stated his mom, Regina Flowers.

Flowers says someone shot into her home as her son hung out with his brothers and sisters. You can still see the holes where the bullets hit the side of their home. One of those bullets also hit second-grader Neco Crumsey in the neck. Once doctors stabilized him, they flew him to Atlanta for more treatment

"Cracked bone in his neck, a little skull injury, spinal injury, one of his main arteries leading to his brain is damaged, so they are telling him he will have to take blood thinners," Flowers said.

His mom says Crumsey is still unable to move the left side of his body even to wiggle his toes, but Flowers says he is communicating with her in a different method.

"He can't talk -- he has breathing tube -- he'll open his eyes up, and when he does, he'll still try to comfort me and let me know he is alright," stated Flowers.

There are cameras at the complex, but Flowers says the workers there say the ones in front of their home were not working.

"It's going to be hard for me to get justice for my son when the cameras don't even work, but you all have signs up saying there is 24-hour surveillance," explained Flowers.

The family set up a GoFundMe account to help with the surgery expenses, and they say after this, they are also searching for a new home.