'Devastated and absolutely heartbroken': Family of missing 11-year-old girl releases statement

In a statement, the family of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari said it is "desperate" to find the missing child, who was reported missing on Dec. 15.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, released a statement Thursday thanking the public for their support while investigators search to find her.

The statement, which was shared as a handwritten note by the Cornelius Police Department, says the family is "devastated and absolutely heartbroken" that Madalina is missing. It's unclear who wrote the note. Cornelius police said it will honor the family's request by not saying who issued the statement.

"We, as a family, are devastated and absolutely heartbroken to learn that Madalina is missing. We love Madalina and are shocked by these circumstances. This is something no child or family should ever have to endure. Our family is doing everything we know to do to support the efforts to find Madalina and bring her home. We are and continue to have hope and positivity in this difficult time and pray that she is found safe very soon.

We know and greatly appreciate that the local, state, national and online communities have come together to share fliers, offer positive support, hold prayer vigils, support law enforcement and are doing everything possible to find and bring Madalina safely home. We are also appreciative of all the efforts, endless hours and boots on the ground of the local, state and federal law enforcement agencies involved with the same goal.

Madalina is a beautiful, smart, kind and loving 11-year-old girl with greatness in her future. We are desperate to find her right now, she needs ALL of our help. We ask for your continued, positive support in sharing far and wide the posters and pictures of Madalina. Each and every share maybe one step closer to finding her. If you believe you have seen Madalina or have any information related to her whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency in the Cornelius NC police department and come forward with this information. Anything may help.

Our family would like to express sincere gratitude to each and everyone of you for your support. Our family will continue to do everything we know and learn to do for Madalina's safe return home."

We want to share a personal, handwritten message with you from Madalina's family. Please read it & put yourself in their shoes. They ask for your positive thoughts, continued support, & information to help #FindMadalina. Call the @CorneliusPD at 704-892-7773. pic.twitter.com/KsHk9QXvyM — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) December 22, 2022

Madalina Cojocari was reported missing on Dec. 15, 22 days after her mother Diana Cojocari told investigators she last saw her daughter. The girl was reported missing when Cojocari was scheduled to meet with Bailey Middle School officials about her extended absences from school.

Arrest records obtained by WCNC Charlotte allege that Diana Cojocari told investigators she contacted her family in Moldova about her daughter's disappearance before contacting law enforcement. It's still unclear when exactly Cojocari talked to her family, who reportedly advised her to contact the police. When pressed by detectives on why she waited, Cornelius police Cojocari told them she feared it would "cause conflict" with her husband, Christopher Palmiter.

The FBI released a video showing Madalina getting off a school bus just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 21. It's the last time investigators have independent confirmation that Madalina was last seen, the FBI said in a statement with the video.

Investigators returned to the family's home on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Officers were seen leaving the home with at least one bin of evidence before clearing the scene. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about Wednesday's search.

Cojocari is described as an 11-year-old white female, weighing 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple, and white Adidas shoes, and a white T-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.

