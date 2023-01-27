Suspect arrested in connection to Lincolnton home invasion

The victim identified the suspect by his voice.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincolnton County Sheriff's Office arrested 38-year-old Thomas Wayne Mathis in connection to a home invasion Wednesday.

According to a report from LCSO, a Lincolnton woman was preparing a meal when she heard a noise at her front door. The victim told police there was a man standing in the doorway, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a ski mask.

The suspect asked the victim if she had any gasoline and a drink of water.

When the victim declined, the man yanked open the storm door and threatened the victim to not call the police, or he "would come back and kill her," the police report states.

The report goes on to say he chased the victim into her home, attacked her and then ran out of the house.

The victim was able to recognize the suspect's voice. On Wednesday, Mathis was taken in for questioning and released pending investigation.

As the investigation continued, detectives went before a Lincoln County magistrate and secured warrants for the following charges:

Felony first-degree burglary

Felony larceny after breaking and entering

Felony possession of stolen goods

Misdemeanor assault on a female

Misdemeanor communicating threats

On Thursday, Mathis was taken into custody and is currently being held in a Lincoln County jail under a $50,000 bond.

