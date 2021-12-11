2 arrested for mail fraud, nearly 2000 victims identified in the Carolinas

Officers said Jennings Peter Keziah, 34, of Charlotte, and Tressa Nichole Baucom, 28, of Gastonia, had more than 3,600 pieces of mail and 74 packages.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Detectives in York County arrested two people accused of multiple counts of mail fraud.

Jennings Peter Keziah, 34, of Charlotte, and Tressa Nichole Baucom, 28, of Gastonia, were arrested on Dec. 7 after they were found throwing mail out of a car in a Walmart parking lot.

Keziah and Baucom are charged with petit larceny, financial card theft, and identity theft, according to police.

Officers said Keziah and Baucom had more than 3,600 pieces of mail and 74 packages that did not belong to them. Police said the mail found dates back to November 2021.

Close to 2000 people across North and South Carolina were identified as victims of mail fraud.

Detectives are working with the U.S. Postal Service to attempt to return the mail back to the North Carolina victims.

The investigation is ongoing.