Charlotte mother charged with 'deeply disturbing' murder of child to appear in court

Malikah Bennett is accused of killing her 4-year-old daughter Mejelic Young and burying her body in the family's backyard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman charged with murder, among other charges, in connection with the death of her 4-year-old daughter will appear in court Wednesday.

Malikah Bennett was arrested last month after investigators found the body of her daughter, 4-year-old Mejelic "Jelli" Young, buried in her backyard. The child had been missing since last September when detectives made the disturbing discovery.

"It's shocking on so many levels," said Corey Thomas, who lives in the neighborhood where the child's body was found.

Bennett, 31, is accused of killing the 4-year-old and burying her body. Family members said Bennett was pregnant around the time that the crime occurred. She is also facing charges of felony child abuse, inflicting physical injury and concealing a death.

Days later, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested the child's grandmother, Tammy Moffett, and charged her with concealing a death and accessory after the fact to murder.

Court records say there was evidence of abuse in the home. Unfortunately, the unthinkable happened before anyone could save Jelli.

"These types of situations have to stop," said Genicia Hairston with Mothers of Murdered Offspring. "They have to stop."

CMPD noted the investigation was still active and asked for the public to share any leads with them. This can be done by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or leaving a tip online.

