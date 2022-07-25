Mall shooting suspect arrested in Iredell County after police chase

Carolton McCrimmon was wanted in connection to a shooting at a mall in Winston-Salem on Sunday.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested on Sunday after a police chase where investigators later learned he was wanted for a shooting at a mall in Winston-Salem.

On Sunday around 6:45 p.m., an Iredell County Sheriff's Office deputy saw a white Toyota Corolla driving at a high rate of speed on Turnersburg Highway and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to a release.

At this point, the driver of the Toyota, identified as Carolton McCrimmon, 33, drove on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic, said the release.

McCrimmon crashed into another vehicle but drove off from the scene. After fleeing the scene, McCrimmon crashed into another vehicle near Glenway Drive.

McCrimmon attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody by deputies, said the release. No injuries were reported from the other crashed vehicles.

Investigators learned from Winston-Salem police that McCrimmon was wanted from a shooting earlier in the day at the Hanes Mall.

According to WXII, McCrimmon fired a gun at a store while stealing merchandise at the mall.

Deputies found a gun and stolen merchandise from the Hanes Mall in his car after the arrest.

McCrimmon was charged with 10 crimes total by the Iredell County Sheriff's Office and Winston-Salem police.

His charges are:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill

Discharge of Firearm Inside of an Enclosure to Incite Fear

Discharge of a Firearm Inside City Limits

Felony Fleeing to Elude

Careless and Reckless Driving

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Resist Delay and Obstruct Public Officer

Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling for Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana less than ½ ounce

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia