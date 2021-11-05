Mallard Creek HS put on lockdown after 'series of fights' on campus

Police were called to Mallard Creek High School Thursday after a series of fights broke out between students.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mallard Creek High School was placed on lockdown after a series of fights broke out in the hallway Thursday morning, school officials said.

Principal Jennifer Dean sent a message to parents that said police were called to the school and campus was put on lockdown. Medic confirmed that one person was treated for injuries that aren't life-threatening.

"A series of fights broke out this morning, and our school went on lockdown," the message said in part. "This is unacceptable behavior and a violation of the Code of Student Conduct."

Dean said students who violate the code of conduct will be disciplined accordingly.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the school shortly after 11 a.m. to assist the school resource officer. The incident is still under investigation, according to CMPD.

This is the latest violent incident on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campus in recent weeks. Six Hopewell High School students were charged after two guns were found following a fight earlier this month.

Last week, CMPD said it was investigating a "large fight" in the parking lot of West Mecklenburg High School. CMPD said two minors were in possession of knives during the incident. Both were arrested following the incident.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMS for a statement following this incident. So far, CMS has not responded to that request.

Shamarria Morrison will have the latest from Mallard Creek on WCNC Charlotte News at 4.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts