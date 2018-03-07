CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of assaulting a child in an uptown park Friday.

CMPD tweeted a photo of the suspect, saying the man physically assaulted a 12-year-old in First Ward Park on June 29. Police believe the assault was random and unprovoked.

Can you identify this man? He is wanted for physically assaulting a 12-year-old boy Friday night in First Ward Park. Detectives say the assault appears to be random and unprovoked. Anyone with information should call 704-336-5727, Option 7 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. pic.twitter.com/cX4MZQ8JNE — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 3, 2018

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

