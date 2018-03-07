CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of assaulting a child in an uptown park Friday.
CMPD tweeted a photo of the suspect, saying the man physically assaulted a 12-year-old in First Ward Park on June 29. Police believe the assault was random and unprovoked.
Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
